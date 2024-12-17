Who's Playing

Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Mid-Atlantic Christian 0-2, NC Central 5-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, NC Central is heading back home. They will welcome the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

If Mid-Atlantic Christian heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when NC Central took over last week. NC Central walked away with a 77-70 victory over Longwood on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mid-Atlantic Christian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 85-43 bruising that App. State dished out two weeks ago. The Mustangs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-24.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Mid-Atlantic Christian struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as App. State posted 22.

NC Central's win bumped their record up to 5-8. As for Mid-Atlantic Christian, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for NC Central against Mid-Atlantic Christian in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 113-50 victory. In that game, NC Central amassed a halftime lead of 58-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Series History

NC Central has won all of the games they've played against Mid-Atlantic Christian in the last 5 years.