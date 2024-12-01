Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: North Florida 5-2, Nebraska 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys are taking a road trip to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.7 points per game this season.

On Friday, North Florida was able to grind out a solid win over SIUE, taking the game 78-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Ospreys.

North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Nebraska). They strolled past South Dakota with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 96-79.

Nebraska's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Connor Essegian led the charge by scoring 29 points in addition to five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Brice Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus three steals.

North Florida's victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Nebraska, their win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Florida has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.