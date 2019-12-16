NET rankings debut: Ohio State is No. 1 in NCAA's official metric, followed by Kansas and San Diego State
For the second straight season, the Buckeyes are the top team in the public debut of the NCAA's rankings
The No. 1 team in college basketball -- as of now, and according to the NCAA's official men's hoops metric -- is Ohio State.
The Buckeyes sit atop the NET rankings, which made its 2019-20 debut Monday. It's the second straight season Ohio State has been the top team in the first version of the NET rankings. Here's the initial top 20.
1. Ohio State
2. Kansas
3. San Diego State
4. Butler
5. Baylor
6. Gonzaga
7. Auburn
8. Louisville
9. Stanford
10. Dayton
11. Maryland
12. West Virginia
13. Duke
14. Wichita State
15. Arizona
16. Memphis
17. Oregon
18. Penn State
19. Liberty
20. Duquesne
The NET rankings, which are in their second year of existence and are the most highly prioritized sorting system for Division I men's basketball, will be viewable to the public every day for the remainder of the season.
The NET is important because, like the (thankfully now-dead) RPI before it, it functions as the classification instrument that influences much of the data on official team sheets. That data gives selection committee members reference for strength of schedule and determines Quad 1, 2, 3 and 4 wins and losses.
After the 2018-19 debut version brought an onslaught of criticism for its shallow sample size -- it was released into the wild just 20 days into the season, making way for schools like Loyola-Marymount, Radford, Georgia Southern and San Francisco to make the top 26 -- this year's unsheathing was much more patient: we are 41 days into the season.
The NCAA's choice on this was a good move. The first rankings, on the surface, look more congruent than early iterations from last season. Though there are still some head-scratchers. For instance, 8-1 Kentucky seems just a tad low down at No. 58.
And the important reminder: the NET will continue to get the most attention/criticism/speculation because it's the NCAA's property and official metric. But the committee still cites and uses, in an official capacity, KenPom, the Sagarin Ratings, KPI and ESPN's BPI and Strength of Record ratings.
The guts of the NET and its secretive algorithm were not adjusted, though Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of NCAA men's basketball, did tell CBS Sports recently that there was discussion by the selection committee as to whether modifications should be made.
