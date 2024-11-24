Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Okla. State 4-1, Nevada 5-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Okla. State Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nevada Wolf Pack at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. The Cowboys pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Wolf Pack.

Last Friday, Okla. State beat Miami 80-74.

Okla. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Marchelus Avery led the charge by posting 15 points plus eight rebounds. Avery's performance made up for a slower matchup against FAU on Thursday. The team also got some help courtesy of Bryce Thompson, who had 17 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Nevada posted their closest victory since February 27th on Friday. They skirted by VCU 64-61 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Kobe Sanders with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:52 mark of the second half, when the Wolf Pack were facing a 42-27 deficit.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Nick Davidson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds. Davidson had some trouble finding his footing against Vanderbilt on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Okla. State's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Nevada, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Okla. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.4 points per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Okla. State and Nevada pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Odds

Nevada is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

