Okla. State Cowboys @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Okla. State 4-1, Nevada 5-1

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

The Nevada Wolf Pack's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Okla. State Cowboys at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. The Wolf Pack are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Nevada is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since February 27th on Friday. They skirted by VCU 64-61 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Kobe Sanders with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:52 mark of the second half, when the Wolf Pack were facing a 42-27 deficit.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Nick Davidson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds. Davidson had some trouble finding his footing against Vanderbilt on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Okla. State earned an 80-74 victory over Miami on Friday.

Okla. State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Marchelus Avery out in front who earned 15 points in addition to eight rebounds. Avery's performance made up for a slower game against FAU on Thursday. Bryce Thompson was another key player, posting 17 points plus two steals.

Nevada's victory bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Okla. State, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nevada hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.