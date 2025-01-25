Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: San Diego State 12-5, Nevada 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Nevada is 2-8 against San Diego State since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

Nevada is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Utah State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 90-69 walloping at the hands of the Aggies. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Wolf Pack have suffered against the Aggies since January 29, 2022.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nick Davidson, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Diego State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted by Air Force 77-76 on a last-minute layup from Wayne McKinney III with but a second left in the third quarter.

San Diego State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but McKinney III led the charge by going 6 for 11 en route to 18 points. McKinney III had some trouble finding his footing against UNLV on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Miles Byrd, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Nevada's defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for San Diego State, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Looking forward, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Nevada didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against San Diego State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 70-66 win. Does Nevada have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Diego State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a 3.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolf Pack, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.