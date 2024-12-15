Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Nevada and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Texas So. 55-31.

If Nevada keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, Texas So. will have to make due with a 2-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Texas So. 2-7, Nevada 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Nevada. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Texas So. Tigers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Nevada took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against S. Dak. State by a score of 77-63.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Nick Davidson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus six assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance gave Davidson a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Coleman, who had 13 points plus six assists.

Even though they won, Nevada struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Texas So. lost to Sam Houston on the road by a decisive 87-71 margin on Saturday. The Tigers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kolby Granger, who posted 14 points plus three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Oumar Koureissi was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 13 points.

Nevada's victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for Texas So., their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

Nevada strolled past Texas So. when the teams last played back in December of 2019 by a score of 91-73. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Texas So.'s Tyrik Armstrong, who went 11 for 18 en route to 32 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be easier for Nevada to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Nevada is a big 21.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.