Halftime Report

Binghamton is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 42-37 lead against New Hamp.

Binghamton came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Binghamton 9-8, New Hamp. 2-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Binghamton and New Hamp. are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. The Wildcats have the home-court advantage, but the Bearcats are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Last Thursday, Binghamton came up short against Maine and fell 82-71.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of Albany.

Binghamton's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for New Hamp., their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Binghamton just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given Binghamton's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton came up short against New Hamp. when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 77-64. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Binghamton is a 4.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Hamp. and Binghamton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.