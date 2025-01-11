Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ New Orleans Privateers
Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-8, New Orleans 2-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Lions will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Last Monday, SE Louisiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game against UT-Rio Grande Valley, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory.
Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 97-83 defeat to TX A&M-CC. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
SE Louisiana's win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-13.
SE Louisiana came up short against New Orleans in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 78-66. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
SE Louisiana is a solid 6-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 146 points.
Series History
SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 10, 2024 - New Orleans 78 vs. SE Louisiana 66
- Feb 24, 2024 - SE Louisiana 77 vs. New Orleans 67
- Jan 06, 2024 - SE Louisiana 73 vs. New Orleans 68
- Mar 06, 2023 - New Orleans 82 vs. SE Louisiana 78
- Jan 28, 2023 - SE Louisiana 80 vs. New Orleans 64
- Jan 26, 2023 - SE Louisiana 92 vs. New Orleans 87
- Mar 11, 2022 - SE Louisiana 74 vs. New Orleans 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - SE Louisiana 84 vs. New Orleans 79
- Jan 20, 2022 - New Orleans 78 vs. SE Louisiana 72
- Mar 10, 2021 - New Orleans 80 vs. SE Louisiana 63