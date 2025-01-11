Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-8, New Orleans 2-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Lions will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, SE Louisiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game against UT-Rio Grande Valley, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 97-83 defeat to TX A&M-CC. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

SE Louisiana's win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-13.

SE Louisiana came up short against New Orleans in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 78-66. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a solid 6-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.