Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Le Moyne 5-9, Niagara 5-7

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Le Moyne Dolphins will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Gallagher Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Niagara will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 71-52 punch to the gut against St. Bona. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Purple Eagles have suffered since November 7th.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Olumide Adelodun, who scored 19 points plus five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Kent State back in November.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with Notre Dame but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Le Moyne took a serious blow against Notre Dame on Sunday, falling 91-62. The Dolphins were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-30.

Dwayne Koroma put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 11 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Niagara's loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Le Moyne, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-9.