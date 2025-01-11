Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Coppin State 2-14, Norfolk State 11-7

Eagles fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 28-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Coppin State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 85-77 defeat to SC State.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State beat Delaware State 73-64 on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.

Coppin State's loss dropped their record down to 2-14. As for Norfolk State, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

While only Norfolk State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 19.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Coppin State's 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-9 against the spread).

Coppin State might still be hurting after the devastating 75-51 defeat they got from Norfolk State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Coppin State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Norfolk State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Norfolk State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.