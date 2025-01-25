Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Howard 8-11, Norfolk State 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Howard has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Bison are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

On Monday, Howard didn't have quite enough to beat Morehouse and fell 79-76. That's two games in a row now that the Bison have lost by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Norfolk State). They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 105-42 victory over Columbia Union. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-23.

Norfolk State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Howard's loss dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Norfolk State, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Howard has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Norfolk State, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Howard's sizable advantage in that area, Norfolk State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Howard was able to grind out a solid victory over Norfolk State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 80-74. Will Howard repeat their success, or does Norfolk State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.