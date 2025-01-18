Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: California 8-9, North Carolina State 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the California Golden Bears and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lenovo Center. The Golden Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

California will head into Wednesday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Saturday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Wednesday was a bit more commanding. They were dealt a punishing 79-53 defeat at the hands of N. Carolina. The Golden Bears were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Mady Sissoko put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 9 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (two). Less helpful for California was Andrej Stojakovic's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Carolina State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Va. Tech by a score of 79-76. The loss hurts even more since the Wolfpack were up 49-34 with 18:10 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ben Middlebrooks, who had 13 points in addition to three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Taylor, who posted 17 points.

California now has a losing record at 8-9. As for North Carolina State, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: California has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given California's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina State will need to find a way to close that gap.