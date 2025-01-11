Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: N. Carolina 10-6, North Carolina State 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the N. Carolina Tar Heels and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack have the home-court advantage, but the Tar Heels are expected to win by 4.5 points.

N. Carolina will face North Carolina State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 166 points. N. Carolina took down SMU 82-67. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tar Heels.

RJ Davis and Ian Jackson were among the main playmakers for N. Carolina as the former went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds and two steals and the latter had 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Davis had some trouble finding his footing against Notre Dame on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

N. Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SMU only racked up seven.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State slipped by Notre Dame 66-65 on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Marcus Hill, who scored 15 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

N. Carolina pushed their record up to 10-6 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for North Carolina State, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: N. Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given N. Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina State will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Carolina came up short against North Carolina State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 84-76. Can N. Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.