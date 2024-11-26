Halftime Report

Bethune-Cook. and North Dakota have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 46-41, Bethune-Cook. has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Bethune-Cook. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-4 in no time. On the other hand, North Dakota will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 1-4, North Dakota 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, Bethune-Cook. lost to Tulane on the road by a decisive 72-57 margin. The game marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite the loss, Bethune-Cook. had strong showings from Brayon Freeman, who earned 22 points, and Daniel Rouzan, who posted nine points in addition to seven rebounds. Freeman had some trouble finding his footing against Nebraska on November 9th, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, North Dakota didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against LMU on Friday, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win.

North Dakota's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mier Panoam led the charge by scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Treysen Eaglestaff was another key player, posting 23 points along with five rebounds.

North Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Bethune-Cook.'s defeat dropped their record down to 1-4. As for North Dakota, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Bethune-Cook. is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

North Dakota is a slight 2-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

