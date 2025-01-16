Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-12, North Florida 8-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Cent. Arkansas Bears and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, Cent. Arkansas couldn't handle FGCU and fell 77-71.

Meanwhile, North Florida came into Saturday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down Bellarmine 98-83 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Cent. Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-12. As for North Florida, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Cent. Arkansas has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 12.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cent. Arkansas skirted past North Florida 79-77 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Cent. Arkansas repeat their success, or does North Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.