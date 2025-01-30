Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, North Florida looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 44-35 lead against Stetson.

If North Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-11 in no time. On the other hand, Stetson will have to make due with a 7-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Stetson 7-14, North Florida 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Florida is heading back home. They and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UNF Arena. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84 points per game this season.

North Florida is headed into Wednesday's contest after beating the impressive 159.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Western Georgia. North Florida suffered a bruising 92-72 defeat at the hands of Western Georgia on Saturday. The Ospreys didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Stetson waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with an 81-76 victory over the Knights.

North Florida now has a losing record at 10-11. As for Stetson, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-14.

Going forward, North Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Stetson.

North Florida took their victory against Stetson in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 78-59. Will North Florida repeat their success, or does Stetson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Florida is a big 10-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.