Who's Playing
McNeese Cowboys @ Northwestern State Demons
Current Records: McNeese 9-5, Northwestern State 6-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
Northwestern State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Northwestern State will head into Saturday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a 24-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Nicholls on Saturday. Northwestern State had just enough and edged Nicholls out 68-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.
Meanwhile, McNeese entered their tilt with East Texas A&M on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They were the clear victor by a 75-56 margin over the Lions. The Cowboys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season.
Northwestern State pushed their record up to 6-7 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for McNeese, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.
Northwestern State suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to McNeese when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Will Northwestern State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
McNeese is a big 10.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 130.5 points.
Series History
McNeese has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.
- Jan 29, 2024 - McNeese 89 vs. Northwestern State 65
- Jan 08, 2024 - McNeese 68 vs. Northwestern State 59
- Jan 12, 2023 - Northwestern State 89 vs. McNeese 75
- Jan 05, 2023 - McNeese 92 vs. Northwestern State 77
- Mar 09, 2022 - McNeese 80 vs. Northwestern State 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - McNeese 80 vs. Northwestern State 75
- Feb 05, 2022 - McNeese 93 vs. Northwestern State 84
- Feb 13, 2021 - Northwestern State 69 vs. McNeese 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - Northwestern State 78 vs. McNeese 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Northwestern State 84 vs. McNeese 79