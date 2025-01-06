Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: McNeese 9-5, Northwestern State 6-7

What to Know

Northwestern State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Northwestern State will head into Saturday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a 24-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Nicholls on Saturday. Northwestern State had just enough and edged Nicholls out 68-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, McNeese entered their tilt with East Texas A&M on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They were the clear victor by a 75-56 margin over the Lions. The Cowboys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season.

Northwestern State pushed their record up to 6-7 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for McNeese, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.

Northwestern State suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to McNeese when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Will Northwestern State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

McNeese is a big 10.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

McNeese has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.