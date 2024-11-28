Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Butler 4-1, Northwestern 5-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Butler has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mullett Arena. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Bulldogs: 61.4, the Wildcats: 61.3) so any points scored will be well earned.

Butler is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Merrimack, posting a 78-39 victory. The game marked the Bulldogs' most dominant win of the season so far.

Pierre Brooks II was the offensive standout of the match as he shot 4-for-5 from deep and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Another player making a difference was Andre Screen, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Butler smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Merrimack only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Northwestern came tearing into Friday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past the Waves with points to spare, taking the game 68-50.

Northwestern's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nick Martinelli led the charge by scoring 20 points. Jalen Leach was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 21 points.

Butler's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1. As for Northwestern, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Butler has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Butler skirted past Northwestern 70-68 when the teams last played back in November of 2016. The rematch might be a little tougher for Butler since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.