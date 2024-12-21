Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: DePaul 8-3, Northwestern 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northwestern is 6-1 against DePaul since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Northwestern Wildcats will look to defend their home court against the DePaul Blue Demons at 4:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The timing is sure in the Wildcats' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Blue Demons have been banged up by 13 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, Northwestern beat Georgia Tech 71-60.

Northwestern got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Brooks Barnhizer out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Barnhizer is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Ty Berry, who earned 11 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

DePaul's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They were dealt a punishing 89-61 loss at the hands of St. John's on Tuesday. The game marked the Blue Demons' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Layden Blocker, who had 17 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Wichita State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Northwestern's victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for DePaul, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 8-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Northwestern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like DePaul struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Northwestern was able to grind out a solid win over DePaul in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 56-46. Does Northwestern have another victory up their sleeve, or will DePaul turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Northwestern has won 6 out of their last 7 games against DePaul.