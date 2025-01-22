Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Indiana 14-5, Northwestern 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hoosiers in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Friday, Indiana needed a bit of extra time to put away Ohio State. They pulled ahead with a 77-76 photo finish over the Buckeyes.

Indiana can attribute much of their success to Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Luke Goode, who scored 23 points. The dominant performance also gave Ballo a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight).

Meanwhile, Northwestern fought the good fight in their overtime match against Michigan on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolverines.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Leach, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Nicholson, who posted four points plus 16 rebounds.

Northwestern struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for Northwestern, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 11-7.

While only Indiana took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Northwestern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Indiana.

Indiana came up short against Northwestern in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 76-72. Can Indiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northwestern is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.