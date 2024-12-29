Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Northeastern 8-4, Northwestern 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Northeastern Huskies will round out the year against one another at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Northwestern is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since November 4th last Saturday. They put the hurt on DePaul with a sharp 84-64 win.

Brooks Barnhizer was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. He has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last five times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Martinelli, who posted 23 points.

Northeastern's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Massachusetts last Wednesday. The Huskies' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Northeastern's defeat came about despite a quality game from LA Pratt, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Northeastern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 6.9 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 13.2.

Northwestern's victory bumped their record up to 9-3. As for Northeastern, their loss dropped their record down to 8-4.

Looking ahead, Northwestern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 14.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

