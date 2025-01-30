Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Green Bay 2-20, Oakland 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Oakland and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

Oakland is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Robert Morris just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 73-71.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 17th straight defeat. The match between them and Clev. State wasn't a total blowout, but with Green Bay falling 81-66 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Oakland's loss dropped their record down to 9-13. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-20.

Oakland came up short against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 69-59. Will Oakland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oakland is a big 14.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oakland and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.