Who's Playing
Kent State Golden Flashes @ Ohio Bobcats
Current Records: Kent State 12-6, Ohio 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
What to Know
Ohio is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Kent State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
The experts predicted Ohio would be headed in after a win, but Eastern Michigan made sure that didn't happen. Ohio took a 94-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.
Ohio's loss came about despite a quality game from Jackson Paveletzke, who went 11 for 14 en route to 28 points plus six rebounds. Paveletzke had some trouble finding his footing against Akron on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Victor Searls, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Kent State got the win against Toledo on Tuesday by a conclusive 83-64.
Kent State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cian Medley, who went 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus seven assists. The dominant performance also gave Medley a new career-high in field goal percentage (58.3%). Marquis Barnett was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.
Ohio's defeat dropped their record down to 10-8. As for Kent State, their win bumped their record up to 12-6.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Ohio just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Kent State, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their field goals this season. Given Ohio's sizable advantage in that area, Kent State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Ohio beat Kent State 63-57 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Kent State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Ohio and Kent State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 20, 2024 - Ohio 63 vs. Kent State 57
- Jan 26, 2024 - Ohio 71 vs. Kent State 64
- Feb 28, 2023 - Kent State 82 vs. Ohio 75
- Jan 13, 2023 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 65
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kent State 67 vs. Ohio 61
- Feb 18, 2022 - Kent State 75 vs. Ohio 52
- Jan 07, 2022 - Ohio 80 vs. Kent State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 79
- Feb 28, 2020 - Ohio 76 vs. Kent State 69