Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Oral Roberts 3-8, Okla. State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Okla. State is 5-0 against Oral Roberts since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Okla. State Cowboys will look to defend their home court against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The timing is sure in the Cowboys' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Golden Eagles have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Okla. State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 66-61 victory over Tarleton State on Wednesday.

Okla. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tarleton State only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday and that's exactly how things played out. They took a serious blow against Texas Tech, falling 86-50. The contest marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by JoJo Moore, who went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points.

Okla. State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 3-8.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Okla. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Okla. State's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.

Okla. State took their win against Oral Roberts in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 81-60. In that matchup, Okla. State amassed a halftime lead of 48-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Okla. State has won all of the games they've played against Oral Roberts in the last 7 years.