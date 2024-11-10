Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Okla. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 33-23 lead against St. Thomas.

If Okla. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, St. Thomas will have to make due with a 2-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: St. Thomas 2-0, Okla. State 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies are taking a road trip to face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Friday, St. Thomas beat Green Bay 90-76. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tommies.

Meanwhile, Okla. State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They walked away with an 89-76 victory over Green Bay. The win was some much needed relief for the Cowboys as it spelled an end to their six-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Bryce Thompson and Abou Ousmane were among the main playmakers for Okla. State as the former went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds and two steals and the latter posted 16 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Thompson also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Okla. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Green Bay only pulled down three.

St. Thomas is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-10-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 11.5-point favorite against St. Thomas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

