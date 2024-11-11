Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-1, Oklahoma 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Oklahoma is 3-0 against Northwestern State since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Northwestern State Demons at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. The Demons took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Sooners, who come in off a win.

Oklahoma is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 93-60 win over Lindenwood. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Sooners have posted since December 16, 2023.

Oklahoma got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Duke Miles out in front who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalon Moore, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds.

Oklahoma was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State suffered their biggest loss since January 29th on Friday. They suffered a painful 86-65 defeat at the hands of Texas Tech. The Demons have struggled against the Red Raiders recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Northwestern State had strong showings from Jon Sanders II, who had 18 points, and Jerald Colonel, who earned four points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Looking forward, Oklahoma is probably looking forward to this one considering their 25.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Oklahoma strolled past Northwestern State in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 by a score of 77-59. Does Oklahoma have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Bettors have moved against the Sooners slightly, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma has won all of the games they've played against Northwestern State in the last 8 years.