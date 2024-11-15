Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 1-3, Old Dominion 0-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Old Dominion is 4-0 against Md.-E. Shore since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Old Dominion Monarchs will host the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

Last Tuesday, Old Dominion came up short against Radford and fell 87-75.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore lost to Miami (Ohio) on the road by a decisive 88-70 margin on Tuesday.

Md.-E. Shore's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ketron Shaw, who went 10 for 15 en route to 27 points plus two steals, and Cardell Bailey, who went 6 for 11 en route to 21 points plus two steals.

Old Dominion's loss dropped their record down to 0-3. As for Md.-E. Shore, their defeat was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-3.

Going forward, Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 0-3 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 2-0 ATS vs. Md.-E. Shore across their last two meetings.

Old Dominion took their win against Md.-E. Shore in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 84-65. Does Old Dominion have another victory up their sleeve, or will Md.-E. Shore turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Old Dominion is a big 13.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Old Dominion has won all of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 9 years.