Who's Playing

Virginia Wesleyan Blue Marlins @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Virginia Wesleyan 0-0, Old Dominion 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Virginia Wesleyan Blue Marlins will start their season against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Tip off is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena.

On Saturday, Old Dominion needed a bit of extra time to put away UL Monroe. They came out on top against the Warhawks by a score of 80-75.

Old Dominion's victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-8. As for Virginia Wesleyan, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Virginia Wesleyan came up short against Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 71-57. Can Virginia Wesleyan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Old Dominion has won all of the games they've played against Virginia Wesleyan in the last 4 years.