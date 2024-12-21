Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Queens 7-5, Ole Miss 10-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ole Miss. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Queens Royals at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Last Tuesday, Ole Miss was able to grind out a solid win over Southern U., taking the game 74-61.

Ole Miss got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaylen Murray out in front who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus five assists. Those six threes gave Murray a new career-high. Jaemyn Brakefield was another key player, earning 15 points.

Queens' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Mercer by a score of 73-66 on Wednesday.

Queens was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercer only racked up seven.

Ole Miss pushed their record up to 10-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Queens, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ole Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

