Who's Playing
Missouri State Bears @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Current Records: Missouri State 4-3, Oral Roberts 2-5
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
What to Know
The Missouri State Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mabee Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.
Missouri State will head into Tuesday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Monday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Tuesday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 75-55 walloping at the hands of S. Dak. State. The matchup marked the Bears' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Missouri State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as S. Dak. State posted 20.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts entered their game against Rogers State on Monday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Oral Roberts was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to Rogers State. The Golden Eagles just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Missouri State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Missouri State strolled past Oral Roberts in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a score of 84-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Missouri State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Missouri State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Oral Roberts.
- Nov 13, 2023 - Missouri State 84 vs. Oral Roberts 69
- Dec 16, 2022 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. Missouri State 77
- Dec 11, 2021 - Missouri State 69 vs. Oral Roberts 60
- Dec 21, 2019 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. Missouri State 72
- Nov 06, 2018 - Missouri State 84 vs. Oral Roberts 50
- Dec 10, 2017 - Oral Roberts 73 vs. Missouri State 66
- Dec 14, 2016 - Missouri State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Dec 16, 2015 - Missouri State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 66
- Nov 13, 2015 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. Missouri State 65