Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Missouri State 4-3, Oral Roberts 2-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mabee Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Missouri State will head into Tuesday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Monday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Tuesday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 75-55 walloping at the hands of S. Dak. State. The matchup marked the Bears' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Missouri State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as S. Dak. State posted 20.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts entered their game against Rogers State on Monday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Oral Roberts was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to Rogers State. The Golden Eagles just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Missouri State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Missouri State strolled past Oral Roberts in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a score of 84-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Missouri State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Missouri State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Oral Roberts.