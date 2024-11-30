Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Alabama 6-1, Oregon 7-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oregon Ducks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Crimson Tide have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 280 points over their last three matches.

Alabama is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Rutgers. Alabama walked away with a 95-90 victory over Rutgers on Wednesday. That's two games straight that the Crimson Tide have won by exactly five points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mouhamed Dioubate, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Nelson, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon came tearing into Wednesday's game with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Aztecs by a score of 78-68. That's two games straight that the Ducks have won by exactly ten points.

Oregon's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but TJ Bamba led the charge by scoring 22 points in addition to five assists. Another player making a difference was Keeshawn Barthelemy, who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five steals.

Oregon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Alabama's win bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Oregon, their victory bumped their record up to 7-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.7 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Alabama's opponent in mind: they have a solid 1-0 record against the spread vs Oregon over their last one matchups.

Odds

Oregon is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Alabama.