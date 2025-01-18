Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oregon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Purdue.

Oregon entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Purdue step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Purdue 14-4, Oregon 15-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.68

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Oregon Ducks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Boilermakers come in on six and the Ducks on three.

Purdue can't be too worried about heading out to take on Oregon: they just beat Washington at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Purdue walked away with a 69-58 victory over Washington on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Purdue to victory, but perhaps none more so than Caleb Furst, who scored 15 points in addition to six rebounds and four steals. Furst had some trouble finding his footing against Nebraska on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Braden Smith, who posted 17 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, in a tight match that could have gone either way, Oregon made off with an 82-81 win over Penn State.

Oregon's win on Sunday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jackson Shelstad, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight assists. That's the most assists Shelstad has posted since back in December of 2023. Keeshawn Barthelemy was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus six assists and six rebounds.

Oregon was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They are a perfect 4-0 when they've passed the ball that well.

Purdue pushed their record up to 14-4 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 15-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Purdue is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Oregon is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Purdue, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.