UCLA Bruins @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: UCLA 7-1, Oregon 9-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UCLA has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, UCLA earned a 69-58 win over Washington.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to Tyler Bilodeau, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Bilodeau had some trouble finding his footing against Southern Utah last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Sebastian Mack, who posted 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against USC by a score of 68-60. The 68-point effort marked the Ducks' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jackson Shelstad were among the main playmakers for Oregon as the former went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five assists and three steals and the latter had 24 points. That's the most assists Barthelemy has posted since back in January.

UCLA's victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-1. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 9-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UCLA has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UCLA couldn't quite finish off Oregon in their previous matchup back in March and fell 68-66. Can UCLA avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oregon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCLA.