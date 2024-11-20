Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: PFW 3-1, Penn State 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will face off against the PFW Mastodons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

PFW is hoping to do what Va. Tech couldn't on Friday: put an end to Penn State's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Penn State was the clear victor by an 86-64 margin over Va. Tech. The over/under was set at 150.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Penn State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ace Baldwin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Hicks, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, everything went PFW's way against Southern Indiana on Saturday as PFW made off with a 93-74 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mastodons.

Penn State's victory bumped their record up to 4-0. As for PFW, they pushed their record up to 3-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Penn State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.