Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: IUI 5-6, PFW 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

IUI has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

IUI is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering N. Kentucky just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Norse by a score of 66-64. The Jaguars haven't had much luck with the Norse recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, PFW was able to grind out a solid victory over Robert Morris on Sunday, taking the game 82-77.

Even though they won, PFW struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

IUI now has a losing record at 5-6. As for PFW, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-4.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: IUI has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI was dealt a punishing 92-65 defeat at the hands of PFW in their previous matchup back in February. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point IUI was down 43-24.

Series History

PFW has won 6 out of their last 10 games against IUI.