Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Southern Indiana 1-3, PFW 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the PFW Mastodons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Screaming Eagles pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 14.5-point favorite Mastodons.

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row dating back to last season, Southern Indiana finally turned things around against Bellarmine on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Knights , sneaking past 71-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 139.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, everything went PFW's way against Bethune-Cook. on Tuesday as PFW made off with a 91-69 win.

Southern Indiana made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-3. As for PFW, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be Southern Indiana's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Southern Indiana came up short against PFW in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 70-57. Can Southern Indiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

PFW is a big 14.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mastodons, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

PFW has won both of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last 2 years.