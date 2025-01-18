Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Jackson State 3-13, Prairie View 4-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Prairie View is heading back home. They and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Prairie View will face Jackson State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Monday which, to be fair, was an imposing 166.5 points. Prairie View walked away with a 75-64 victory over Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Jackson State). They came out on top against Alabama A&M by a score of 103-93 on Monday. The win was nothing new for the Tigers as they're now sitting on three straight.

Prairie View is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 4-13 record this season. As for Jackson State, their victory bumped their record up to 3-13.

Prairie View came up short against Jackson State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 79-74. Can Prairie View avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View and Jackson State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.