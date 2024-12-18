Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-8, Presbyterian 6-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will take on the VA-Lynchburg Dragons in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The timing is sure in the Blue Hose's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Dragons have been banged up by 16 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Presbyterian is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest loss since December 21, 2023 on Sunday. They suffered a grim 94-75 defeat to Miami. The Blue Hose were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their loss, Presbyterian saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylen Peterson, who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Kaleb Scott was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for VA-Lynchburg to recover from the 114-52 bruising that Elon dished out on Saturday. The over/under was set at 165.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, VA-Lynchburg struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Elon pulled down 32.

Presbyterian's defeat dropped their record down to 6-6. As for VA-Lynchburg, their loss dropped their record down to 0-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Presbyterian just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for VA-Lynchburg, though, as they've only made 32.7% of their field goals this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, VA-Lynchburg will need to find a way to close that gap.