Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 3-0, Princeton 3-0

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

Loyola Chi. has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Princeton Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Ramblers are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Sunday, everything came up roses for Loyola Chi. against Eureka as the team secured a 105-53 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-29.

Loyola Chi. was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Princeton waltzed into their match on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the Huskies.

Princeton relied on the efforts of Dalen Davis, who posted 25 points, and Blake Peters, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Davis a new career-high in threes (four).

Loyola Chi. pushed their record up to 3-0 with the victory, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Princeton, their win bumped their record up to an identical 3-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Loyola Chi. has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Princeton is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

