Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Queens Royals

Current Records: North Florida 9-10, Queens 12-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

North Florida is 3-0 against Queens since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at The Levine Center. One thing working in the Ospreys' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

North Florida is headed into Thursday's contest after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against N. Alabama. North Florida fell 90-84 to N. Alabama on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Queens unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 60-47 hit to the loss column at the hands of FGCU. The matchup marked the Royals' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Queens struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

North Florida has not been sharp recently as the team has lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season. As for Queens, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.3 points per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Queens is a 3.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Royals as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168 points.

Series History

North Florida has won all of the games they've played against Queens in the last 2 years.