Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Quinnipiac and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Quinnipiac is up 42-39 over Sacred Heart.

Quinnipiac came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-5, Quinnipiac 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Sacred Heart is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They were the clear victor by an 83-59 margin over Iona on Friday. The win was nothing new for the Pioneers as they're now sitting on three straight.

Sacred Heart was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac came into Friday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against Rider by a score of 72-67 on Friday.

Sacred Heart has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season. As for Quinnipiac, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Sacred Heart has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Quinnipiac, though, as they've only made 24.8% of their threes this season. Given Sacred Heart's sizable advantage in that area, Quinnipiac will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacred Heart is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Quinnipiac is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won both of the games they've played against Quinnipiac in the last 9 years.