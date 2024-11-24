Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Charleston 4-1, Rhode Island 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Rhode Island is on a four-game streak of home wins, while Charleston is on a seven-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. The Rhode Island Rams will host the Charleston Cougars at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Rams know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past four matches -- so hopefully the Cougars like a good challenge.

On Wednesday, Rhode Island earned an 86-72 win over Lafayette.

Rhode Island can attribute much of their success to Sebastian Thomas, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine assists. The team also got some help courtesy of David Green, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charleston strolled past The Citadel with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 76-61.

Charleston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Lazar Djokovic, who went 8 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave Brzovic a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%).

Rhode Island's victory bumped their record up to 4-0. As for Charleston, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Rhode Island hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 94.5 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Rhode Island lost to Charleston at home by a decisive 85-70 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Rhode Island have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Charleston has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Rhode Island.