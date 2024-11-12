Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Rice Owls

Current Records: UL Monroe 1-2, Rice 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The UL Monroe Warhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rice Owls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Warhawks are expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Friday, UL Monroe ended up a good deal behind Tulane and lost 80-64.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Renars Sondors, who earned 17 points along with seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against LSU on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Devon Hancock, who scored 13 points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, Rice came up short against Florida State on Saturday and fell 73-65.

UL Monroe dropped their record down to 1-2 with the defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Rice, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UL Monroe has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Rice is a big 8.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

