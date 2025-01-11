Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Rhode Island 12-3, Richmond 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Richmond will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Last Wednesday, Richmond couldn't handle George Mason and fell 64-58.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Dusan Neskovic, who scored 16 points. Another player making a difference was Apostolos Roumoglou, who posted 11 points along with two steals.

Richmond struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as George Mason pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island entered their contest against George Wash. on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Rhode Island took a 75-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of George Wash. The Rams didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like Rhode Island, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Sebastian Thomas led the charge by scoring 20 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Thomas' evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Quentin Diboundje, who scored 14 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Richmond's loss dropped their record down to 7-9. As for Rhode Island, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-3.

Richmond was able to grind out a solid win over Rhode Island when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 85-77. Will Richmond repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rhode Island is a 3-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.