Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-5, Rider 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Rider is hoping to do what Sacred Heart couldn't on Sunday: put an end to Mt St Mary's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Mt St Mary's skirted past Sacred Heart 73-71.

Meanwhile, Rider finally caught a break after nine consecutive losses. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Niagara on Sunday, sneaking past 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Broncs have posted since February 23, 2024.

Mt St Mary's is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for Rider, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-11.

Looking forward, Mt St Mary's is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Mt St Mary's came up short against Rider in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 61-57. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a slight 2-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Rider has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Mt St Mary's.