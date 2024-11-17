Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: New Orleans 1-3, Robert Morris 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.08

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Robert Morris Colonials at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UPMC Events Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Privateers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

New Orleans is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 82 points on Thursday, they were much more limited against Stonehill on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Skyhawks, falling 80-54. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-19.

Even though they lost, New Orleans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris entered their tilt with Lindenwood on Friday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 67-53.

New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Robert Morris, they pushed their record up to 3-2 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: New Orleans has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only New Orleans took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Robert Morris is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 2-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Robert Morris is a big 9-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.