Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Merrimack 1-2, Rutgers 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Rutgers. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Merrimack Warriors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Warriors took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Scarlet Knights, who come in off a win.

Last Friday, Rutgers strolled past Monmouth with points to spare, taking the game 98-81.

Dylan Harper was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points plus six assists and five rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Zach Martini was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 18 points.

Rutgers was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Monmouth only posted 13.

Meanwhile, Merrimack couldn't handle Princeton on Sunday and fell 68-57. The Warriors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Rutgers' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Merrimack, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Rutgers was able to grind out a solid win over Merrimack in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, winning 48-35. Does Rutgers have another victory up their sleeve, or will Merrimack turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Rutgers is a big 20-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Scarlet Knights, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.