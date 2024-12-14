Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Seton Hall 5-5, Rutgers 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Rutgers finally turned things around against Penn State on Tuesday. They secured an 80-76 W over the Nittany Lions.

Dylan Harper was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ace Bailey, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall scored the most points they've had all season on Sunday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 85-76 to Okla. State. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Pirates, who until this contest were averaging 59.4 points allowed.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isaiah Coleman, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus four steals. Scotty Middleton was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus two steals.

Rutgers' win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Seton Hall, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Rutgers hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 60.1. The only thing between Rutgers and another offensive beatdown is Seton Hall. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Rutgers was able to grind out a solid victory over Seton Hall in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 70-63. Does Rutgers have another victory up their sleeve, or will Seton Hall turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Rutgers.