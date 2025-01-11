Halftime Report

S. Carolina is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against Auburn.

S. Carolina came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Auburn 14-1, S. Carolina 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The experts are predicting a (big) win for Auburn on Saturday. They and the S. Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. The Tigers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past seven games -- so hopefully the Gamecocks like a good challenge.

Auburn can't be too worried about heading out to take on S. Carolina: they just beat Texas at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Auburn walked away with an 87-82 victory over Texas on Tuesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Johni Broome continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. He is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted three or more in the last three games he's played. Chad Baker-Mazara was another key player, posting 16 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

S. Carolina has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell victim to a bruising 88-68 loss at the hands of Alabama on Wednesday.

Jacobi Wright put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Miss. State on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

S. Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Alabama racked up 21.

Auburn's win bumped their record up to 14-1. As for S. Carolina, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Auburn has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Auburn against S. Carolina in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, as the squad secured an 86-55 victory. In that contest, Auburn amassed a halftime lead of 46-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Auburn is a big 16.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against S. Carolina.